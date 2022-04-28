Bouncer Wanted For Murder After Allegedly Fatally Punching Bar Goer

A Philadelphia bouncer is wanted for third-degree murder after allegedly fatally punching a bar goer who later succumbed to his injuries, according to local reports.

The incident unfolded shortly before 1 a.m. April 16, when 41-year-old Eric Pope, who was purportedly drunk, was taken outside of the Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported Wednesday. Video footage from the incident shows Pope walking back and forth outside on the sidewalk, at one point even dancing. 24-year-old bouncer Kenneth Frye is then seen walking over to Pope and allegedly throwing a single punch, knocking Pope to the ground, according to Fox 29.

Pope is then seen laying unconscious before unidentified individuals move his body as a crowd gathers. (RELATED: Man Punches Airline Employee At The Atlanta Airport In Crazy Viral Video)

The ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ announcement “bouncer” Kenneth Frye,24, of Susquehanna Ave, in Philadelphia, “is WANTED for the murder of Eric Pope” comes just two days after FOX29 News ⁦@KellyRuleTV⁩ broke the story Sunday&first aired video of what happened ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/66OkGrP8cU — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 27, 2022

Pope was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in the intensive care unit before succumbing to his injuries April 24, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Authorities are now searching for Frye, who was expected to turn himself in Wednesday or be taken into custody, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

“Violence is unacceptable,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said, according to the report. “It is stunning to think of someone whose job it is to try and prevent unsafe situations causing severe injuries or in this case even causing death.”

“We look at these situations very, very carefully to make sure that we are not excessively and unfairly using our power. And we will do that with this case as we would for any other homicide case especially one that has this peculiar aspect of it which is a punch that results in death,” he also said.