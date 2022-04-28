‘This Is A Mobile Morgue’: Chip Roy Rips Into Secretary Mayorkas, Biden Administration’s Immigration Policy

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy ripped Department of Homeland (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a Thursday hearing, showing photos of those who have died due to the ongoing border crisis.

During Roy’s time to question Mayorkas during the House Judiciary Committee, he grilled Mayorkas with photos of dead bodies, mobile morgues, dead livestock and more. Roy and Republicans have continued to press Mayorkas about the crisis at the border.

“Mr. Secretary, do you know what this is? This is a mobile morgue, a body trailer needed by counties in south Texas overwhelmed by dead migrants. That particular trailer is filled with these bodies. Twenty-seven bodies that were stored in this mobile morgue in south Texas with dead bodies of migrants. Dead bodies like this one found on a ranch just three weeks ago in south Texas, a dead migrant. Somehow that’s compassion,” Roy said to Mayorkas.

“How about the dead bodies found by migrants? Compassion? How about the ranchers, who had to walk out of their door and this is what they faced, gentleman with rocks threatening a rancher in south Texas, only able to be saved when they are able to bring their dogs out to scare the people away in order to save themselves,” Roy continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy To Introduce Legislation Making Cartels Terrorist Organizations)

“Or the fact that you got houses being attacked, you got livestock dead on the side, because we’ve got ranches wide open. How about the little girl here with a brand on her arm, a little girl with a brand on her arm because of your policies? A little girl here in the desert found by ranchers trying to save their life. And how about the lost voices for people dying from fentanyl, the tens of thousands of Americans dying from fentanyl? Faces, faces of Americans, faces of Americans across this country dying because of fentanyl pouring into our country because of your policies that you know full well,” he added.

WATCH:



Border agents encountered a record two million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. In fiscal 2021, they seized $3.31 billion in counterfeit goods, over 319,000 pounds of marijuana, over 190,000 pounds of methamphetamine and over 97,000 pounds of cocaine. (RELATED: Mayorkas Says With A Straight Face The Biden Admin ‘Effectively Managed’ Border Crisis)

“You’re encouraging cartels, encouraging people to come here, harming Texas and harming this country. You know it and you’re ignoring the actual truth!,” Roy concluded. (RELATED: Mayorkas Says ‘We Will Not Lose Operational Control At The Border’ After Lifting Title 42)

Republican lawmakers on The Republican Study Committee are reportedly preparing to impeach Mayorkas.