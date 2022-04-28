‘Shall Not Be Infringed’: Don Jr. Launches Gun Rights Organization To Combat Biden Admin From ‘Trampling On’ The Second Amendment

Donald Trump Jr. launched a gun rights organization Thursday to prevent President Joe Biden’s administration from “trampling” Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Trump founded and serves as chairman of the Second Amendment Task Force (2ATF) to focus on “engaging grassroots activists to defend their Constitutional rights” by working with activists and lawmakers to ensure Americans’ gun rights are not infringed upon. He stated on the official website that the amendment is essential given that “our freedoms are worth fighting for.”

“The Second Task Force really stemmed from the David Chipman incident when Joe Biden was going to appoint a radical, anti-gun, the ‘Whacko of Waco’ to head the ATF, to decide how you get to live your Second Amendment,” Trump told Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. “The Ministry of Truth that was going to be the attack on Americans’ First Amendment, Joe Biden’s ATF nominees were going to be to the Second Amendment.”

Trump then described Biden’s new nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), former Ohio U.S. Attorney General Steve Dettelbach, as an “AR-15-grabbing” individual seeking to “infringe” on citizens’ gun rights.

“The new nominee, Dettelbach, is another AR-15 grabbing, gun hating, someone who wants to infringe on your rights. And you’ve got to remember this is someone who has been appointed by the Biden administration, the same administration who doesn’t want you to have an AR-15 but was 100% fine leaving something like 70,000 fully automatic M-4 machine guns to the Taliban,” he continued.

Trump said the organization will “pressure” senators into voting on behalf of citizens’ Second Amendment rights rather than allowing them to “slide under the rug” with the goal of defending the American people’s right to bear arms. (RELATED: Don Jr. And Eric Greitens Have A Message For Liberals While Shooting Firearms)

“The attack on the Second Amendment is just as real as the First. And since we have the ability to mobilize, to put pressure on red-state Democrats in states where people still believe in that Second Amendment, to make sure that these radical nominees can’t get confirmed, so your Second Amendment rights and your ability to protect yourselves and your family shall not be infringed,” he said.

“It’s me [and] some friends going into those markets, putting pressure on the senators in those markets where they can’t slide under the rug, where they can’t let the media cover for them pretending they’re defending people’s Second Amendment rights when they’re actually trampling on it, and it has to be done. So, it’s a rapid-response network that we are going to do to protect the Second Amendment at all costs.”

The White House withdrew the former ATF nominee, David Chipman, after being smeared by Senate Republicans as an “anti-gun extremist” and even labeled a “fierce advocate for gun control” by CNN. The former nominee falsely claimed members of the Branch Davidian sect shot down two helicopters during a standoff with federal agents in Waco in 1993 in a Reddit thread to mobilize support for restrictions against so-called assault rifles.