BIDEN LAUNCHES A MINISTRY OF TRUTH AHEAD OF MIDTERMS… DAILY MAIL: Biden sets up ‘Disinformation Board’ headed by eight-months-pregnant Russia expert who called Hunter’s laptop a ‘Trump campaign product’ and said she ‘shudders to think’ about Elon Musk taking over Twitter

President Biden has set up a ‘disinformation’ board headed-up by a woke so-called expert who’s against free speech and tried to pour cold water on the Hunter laptop scandal.