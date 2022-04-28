Musk Wants To Bring ‘Maximum Fun’ To Twitter But Warns Conservatives Might Be A ‘Little Unhappy’ Too

Elon Musk said Wednesday that he wants to “maximize” fun on Twitter but warned despite the backlash from leftists over his purchase of the platform, Republicans may soon be a “little unhappy” too.

Musk first tweeted his wish to “make Twitter maximum fun.”

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

It appeared Musk himself wanted to get the ball rolling, tweeting he would be next be “buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.” He then retweeted a doctored photo appearing to show a tweet from his account that read “now I’m going to buy McDonald’s and fix all of the ice cream machines.”

Musk joked he “can’t do miracles.”

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Musk had earlier tweeted about his vision for the platform. (RELATED: Musk Trolls Trump)

“For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.”

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Musk then responded to a tweet from Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro, who mocked leftists’ reactions to Musk’s takeover.

“Attacks are coming thick and fast, primarily from the left, which is no surprise, however I should be clear that the right will probably be a little unhappy too. My goal is to maximize area under the curve of total human happiness, which means the ~80% of people in the middle,” he said.

Attacks are coming thick and fast, primarily from the left, which is no surprise, however I should be clear that the right will probably be a little unhappy too. My goal is to maximize area under the curve of total human happiness, which means the ~80% of people in the middle. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

It’s unclear what exact plans Musk has in place for the platform.

Musk finalized the deal Monday with Twitter to purchase the platform for a whopping $44 billion, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. Under the agreement, Musk “shall be permitted to issue Tweets about the Merger or the transactions contemplated hereby so long as such Tweets do not disparage the Company or its Representatives.”