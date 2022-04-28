Giants Decline Daniel Jones’ 5th-Year Option

The New York Giants have declined the fifth-year option on starting quarterback Daniel Jones’ contract.

Jones is currently entering his last season on his rookie deal and would have had $22 million in guaranteed money for next year if the Giants decided to pick up the fifth-year extension.

Daniel Jones has to prove to the Giants and everyone that he can thrive as a franchise QB. Until he does, he wasn’t getting guaranteed $22.39M. If he does light it up this year (they hope he does) they happily will use the franchise tag at approximately $30M if necessary. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 28, 2022

The Giants have not exercised Daniel Jones 5th year option, per source — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 28, 2022



It is very much a make-or-break year for the 24-year-old quarterback. If he wins games, throws for a lot of touchdowns and limits turning the football over to the other team, he could still be in for a big payday from the Giants in the near future. New York declining the option essentially will determine if Jones is the franchise quarterback for them or not based off of how he plays in the upcoming season. It is absolutely as fair as it can get.

In March, the Giants decided to sign veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $17 million deal, appearing to be the insurance policy to Jones as a backup. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Beat The F**k Out Of All Of Them’ Jake Paul Speaks Boldly About UFC Fighters)

Jones played in just 11 of the 17 games last season after injuring his neck in a November victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. After Jones went down with the injury, the Giants lost the remaining six games on their schedule, the team stated on their website. He appeared to be the difference maker for the 4-13 ballclub during his absence.

It will be interesting to see if Jones is the quarterback in the future for the Giants.