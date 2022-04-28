The Jacksonville Jaguars Select Travon Walker With The First Overall Pick Of The NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Travon Walker with the first pick of the NFL draft.

Going into the 2022 draft, nobody knew what the Jaguars were going to do, but the team's decision is now in the books after drafting the Georgia star first overall.

This is a fascinating pick by the Jaguars. Walker is a freak-of-nature athlete, great passing-rushing threat and capable of making plays at the highest level.

The man is a great football player with plenty of intangibles, but he’s unproven.

Hell, Walker wasn’t even one of the best players on defense in the SEC this past season. With no great quarterback options on the board, we knew Walker or Aidan Hutchinson was likely going to be first off the board.

All things considered, the former Georgia star is more unproven, which makes it a gamble.

If he hits, the Jags look like geniuses. If it doesn’t, people will lose their jobs!