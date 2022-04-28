Biden Presses Congress For $33 Billion More In Ukraine Aid

President Joe Biden is pushing Congress for $33 billion more to help Ukraine, marking a significant increase compared to past packages.

The $33 billion will go towards “security, economic, and humanitarian aid,” according to a fact sheet provided by the White House. Biden declared the bill necessary “to support Ukraine in this fight for freedom.”

“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen,” the president added during remarks Thursday morning. “We either back Ukrainian people as they defend their country, or we stand by as the Russians continue their atrocities in Ukraine.”

The request is more than double what Congress approved earlier in the year. That package, intended for military and humanitarian aid, sat at $13.6 billion.

The $33 billion ask includes $20.4 billion set aside for military and security help, the White House noted. In all, the latest package would help give Ukraine more weapons to aid in their fight against Russia as well as things like food, medicine and shelter for its citizens.

“This includes $5 billion in additional drawdown authority, $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $4 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing program,” according to the White House fact sheet. “These resources will put urgently needed equipment into the hands of Ukraine’s military and police, as well as help NATO deter and defend against Russian aggression over the long-term.”

Biden also put forth a proposal to further target “sanctioned individuals related to Russian actions in Ukraine,” the White House said. This proposal includes the idea of using money from Russian oligarch’s seized assets to help Ukraine. (RELATED: Biden Says Putin Committing ‘Genocide’ In Ukraine)