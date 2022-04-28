Watch The Electric New Trailer For ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

“Jurassic World Dominion” looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.

The plot of the latest dinosaur film with Chris Pratt, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “The future of mankind hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, that’s not a ton to go off of, but the trailer makes it clear we’re in for a crazy ride. Fire it up below.

For those of you who don’t know, the “Jurassic World” movies with Pratt are pretty damn good. Are they as great as the original “Jurassic Park”?

Well, we all know nothing ever holds up to the original, but they’re still pretty great. Pratt is a hell of an actor and one of the coolest guys in Hollywood.

So, it’s awesome to see him having a ton of success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld)

Also, multiple members of the original cast are in “Jurassic World Dominion,” including Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

The gang is back together for one last ride! If that doesn’t intrigue you, I don’t know what to tell you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine)

For those of you interested, you can catch “Jurassic World Dominion” starting June 10. It looks great!