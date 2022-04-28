Kyrsten Sinema ‘Boasted’ That Her ‘Cleavage’ Easily Wooed GOP Colleagues, Book Claims

Democratic Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema allegedly “boasted” that her “cleavage” easily wooed Republicans in the Senate, according to a book by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin of The New York Times.

Burns and Martin allege in the book, titled “This Will Not Pass,” that Sinema jokingly told fellow Senate Democrats that it was “easy for her to charm Republican men,” according to the Washington Free Beacon. The book also states that Sinema “boasted knowingly to colleagues and aides that her cleavage had an extraordinary persuasive effect on the uptight men of the GOP,” the outlet reported (RELATED: REPORT: Sinema Warned Colleagues That Moderate Dems Are ‘Hiding’ From The Party’s Left Wing ‘Behind’ Her ‘Skirt’)

Book retrieved by @FreeBeacon from area dumpster says Kyrsten Sinema openly boasts of the “extraordinary persuasive effect” her “cleavage” has on Republican men.https://t.co/bkFvvGRQCG pic.twitter.com/F98BVVgcta — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 28, 2022

The book additionally alleges that President Joe Biden’s administration views Sinema as a “difficult person” who tends to be more closely aligned with Senate Republicans, according to the Free Beacon. The book notes that President Joe Biden himself is “perplexed” by Sinema, and that he “didn’t quite get” the Arizona Senator, the outlet reported.

Sinema drew fire from her own side in January when she pledged to support the filibuster while Democrats in the Senate were pushing to abolish it. The filibuster change was rejected in bipartisan fashion in the Senate, with Democratic Senators Sinema and Joe Manchin voting in line with a unanimous Republican party.

“This Will Not Pass” will be available to read on May 3, according to the book’s Amazon store page.