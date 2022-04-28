The NFL Draft Starts Thursday Night At 8:00 EST On ABC, ESPN And The NFL Network

Ladies and gentlemen, the day of the NFL draft has arrived!

After an incredible year of college football and NFL action, it’s time for the next class of NFL players to find their homes, and it will get underway at 8:00 EST on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network and go through Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

For those of you who don’t know, the draft is being held in Las Vegas, which is one of the best decisions the NFL has made in a very long time.

Watching prospects walk up the stage after their names are called and celebrate afterwards in Sin City is going to be electric.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

These young men have spent their entire lives preparing for a shot at the NFL and for 32 men, their dreams will come true when they become first round picks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

For the first time in a very long time, we also have no idea who is going to go first overall. Will it be Trayvon Walker? Will former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson land with the Jaguars with the first pick? Could Kayvon Thibodeaux be the first name off the board?

We literally have no idea, which makes it so much damn fun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

As a huge fan of college football and the NFL, the draft is one of the most fun events of the year for me, and I can’t wait to watch everything get underway tonight!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

Make sure to tune in for a great night of action and dreams coming true. This is what playing sports is all about!