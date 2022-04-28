Olivia Wilde Reportedly Served Custody Documents While Onstage At CinemaCon

Actress Olivia Wilde was served custody papers while speaking onstage Tuesday at CinemaCon, promoting her new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” according to Page Six.

A woman approached the stage while Wilde was speaking and pushed an envelope toward her. Wilde opened the envelope, which had “personal and confidential” written on the front, and continued speaking without hesitation, according to the video. Actor Jason Sudeikis, Wilde’s ex-boyfriend, and father of the two children at the center of this custody battle, claims he was unaware that Wilde would be handed the documents in this “inappropriate manner,” according to Page Six. Sudeikis claims he would “never condone” this approach, the outlet reported. The server that issued the paperwork to Wilde as she stood on stage at Caesars Palace would have had to purchase a badge to enter the Colosseum, according to Page Six.

Wilde and Sudeikis first met in 2011 and after two years of dating, they were engaged in January of 2013, and after remaining engaged for seven years, they announced their split in November 2020. They share two children together, 8-year-old Otis, and 5-year-old Daisy, according to US Magazine. (RELATED: Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About Split From Fiancée Olivia Wilde For First Time)

Wilde has not yet spoken publicly about being served custody documents in such a public manner as of Thursday morning.