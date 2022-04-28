Raiders Owner Mark Davis Says Colin Kaepernick ‘Deserves’ A Chance To Return To The NFL, Is Open To Signing Him

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis recently made some laughable comments about Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has recently been doing everything possible to get back in the NFL, but as of right now, teams haven’t shown much interest. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Davis would have no problem with Kaep playing for the Raiders if the franchise’s front office and coaches want him.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms,” Davis explained during a segment on “Race in America: A Candid Conversation,” according to ProFootballTalk.

Are we really doing this? Are we really going to sit around and act like there’s any chance Kaepernick is good enough to play for any NFL team after sitting out for more than five years?

This nonsense needs to end. If Kaepernick was good enough to play in the NFL, he’d be in the league. It’s truly that simple. Matthew Stafford kneeled for the national anthem while on the Lions, and he just led the Rams to the Super Bowl last season.

So, this narrative that Kaepernick is good enough but his anthem stance is keeping him out of the league is complete and total nonsense.

Let’s also not pretend like Kaepernick is a hero. He’s not.

He wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

The man is not someone to idolize, and he has no business being in the NFL.

I wish we could move past this garbage, but Davis suggesting the team would take him is only going to add fuel to the fire for the foreseeable future.