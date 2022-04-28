Editorial

REPORT: The Atlanta Falcons Are Trying To Trade For Packers QB Jordan Love

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - JULY 29: Jordan Love #10 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers work out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 29, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly want Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers recently signed Aaron Rodgers to an extension, and that means Love is going to continue to be glued to the bench, unless Green Bay decides to trade him.

Well, it sounds like there is at least one team gunning to land Love.

The Falcons “won’t quit” on trying to land the former first round draft pick, according to Nathan McKinnon, but it’s unclear right now whether or not the Packers have much interest in trading him.

At some point, the Packers are going to have to make a decision on what to do with Love because they can’t pick up his 5th year option while also paying Rodgers a huge salary.

 

So, he’d either have to agree to stick around for very little money or they have to trade him. If they’re going to trade him, they can probably get a second round pick for him.

This year’s QB class for the draft is particularly weak, and there might not be a better time to deal him.

Now, will the Packers pull the trigger on moving Love? I honestly have no idea, but like I said, the team eventually have to make a decision on him, and there might be no better time than right now.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but don’t be surprised if we see Love on the move.