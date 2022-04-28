REPORT: The Atlanta Falcons Are Trying To Trade For Packers QB Jordan Love

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly want Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers recently signed Aaron Rodgers to an extension, and that means Love is going to continue to be glued to the bench, unless Green Bay decides to trade him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like there is at least one team gunning to land Love.

The #Falcons reportedly “won’t quit” on Jordan Love trade discussions, are making “the hardest push they’ve ever made for a player.” pic.twitter.com/GikWymd933 — Nathan McKinnon (@unathanmckinnon) April 27, 2022

The Falcons “won’t quit” on trying to land the former first round draft pick, according to Nathan McKinnon, but it’s unclear right now whether or not the Packers have much interest in trading him.

The #Falcons reportedly “won’t quit” on Jordan Love trade discussions, are making “the hardest push they’ve ever made for a player.” pic.twitter.com/GikWymd933 — Nathan McKinnon (@unathanmckinnon) April 27, 2022

At some point, the Packers are going to have to make a decision on what to do with Love because they can’t pick up his 5th year option while also paying Rodgers a huge salary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Love (@jordan3love)

So, he’d either have to agree to stick around for very little money or they have to trade him. If they’re going to trade him, they can probably get a second round pick for him.

This year’s QB class for the draft is particularly weak, and there might not be a better time to deal him.

Now, will the Packers pull the trigger on moving Love? I honestly have no idea, but like I said, the team eventually have to make a decision on him, and there might be no better time than right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑴𝑬𝑳𝑽𝑰𝑵 𝑺𝑨𝑵𝑫𝑬𝑹𝑺 (@sandersfit_)

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but don’t be surprised if we see Love on the move.