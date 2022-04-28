REPORT: Former NBA Player Keyon Dooling Arrested For Alleged Role In Fraud Scheme

Former NBA player Keyon Dooling is reportedly in trouble with the law.

Dooling, who is currently a coach with the Jazz, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in "defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan" to the tune of millions of dollars, according to ESPN.

Previously, 18 other former NBA players were charged for their alleged roles in the same scheme.

Everyone arrested has been charged with health care fraud and wire conspiracy, according to the same ESPN report. Dooling is accused of making around $350,000 from the scheme.

Jazz assistant, and former NBA player, Keyon Dooling has been charged by DOJ (US Southern District) with participating in a scheme to defraud NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan “out of at least approximately $5 million,” along with 18 others. This is part of the indictment: pic.twitter.com/lCm27ijKQU — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) April 27, 2022

As always, Dooling has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, these are incredibly serious federal charges. If there’s one thing we know about billionaires, they don’t like when people come after their money.

Utah Jazz assistant Keyon Dooling has been put on paid administrative leave, due to a legal case pending from his time with the NBA Players Association — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) April 27, 2022

The NFL had a similar scandal unfold and it resulted in people going to prison. If the former NBA players accused of defrauding the league are found guilty, you’d have to imagine the consequences would be similar.

The Utah Jazz have placed Keyon Dooling on administrative leave after he was charged earlier today by federal officials as allegedly being part of a scheme to defraud the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan out of approximately $5 million. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 27, 2022

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it appropriately. For the time being, it sounds like Dooling might be in some serious trouble.