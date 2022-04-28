Editorial

REPORT: Former NBA Player Keyon Dooling Arrested For Alleged Role In Fraud Scheme

Miami Heat guard Keyon Dooling celebrates after a three pointer against the Washington Wizards during game one in the NBA Eastern Conference semi final playoffs in Miami, Florida, May 8, 2005. REUTERS/Marc Serota MS/HB

Former NBA player Keyon Dooling is reportedly in trouble with the law.

Dooling, who is currently a coach with the Jazz, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in “defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan” to the tune of millions of dollars, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Previously, 18 other former NBA players were charged for their alleged roles in the same scheme.

Everyone arrested has been charged with health care fraud and wire conspiracy, according to the same ESPN report. Dooling is accused of making around $350,000 from the scheme.

As always, Dooling has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, these are incredibly serious federal charges. If there’s one thing we know about billionaires, they don’t like when people come after their money.

The NFL had a similar scandal unfold and it resulted in people going to prison. If the former NBA players accused of defrauding the league are found guilty, you’d have to imagine the consequences would be similar.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it appropriately. For the time being, it sounds like Dooling might be in some serious trouble.