REPORT: Husband Of ‘Rust’ Shooting Victim Livid Over Release Of New Police Video

The husband and son of the woman who was killed on the set of the movie “Rust” are angry and hurt over the release of a police video depicting her last moments. Her family has appointed a lawyer to address this situation, according to an exclusive report released April 27 by TMZ.

Matthew Hutchins is feeling re-victimized after Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan Mendoza, released a video of Halyna Hutchins as she lay injured and dying on the set of the movie “Rust,” according to TMZ. The video shows medics frantically attempting to keep her alive and has been released to the public without the consent of the Hutchins family, according to TMZ. Mendoza had allegedly agreed to give Hutchins a chance to view the video prior to its release, then failed to make good on his promise, according to TMZ. Hutchins’ lawyer Brian Panish has reportedly sent a written complaint to Mendoza, alleging that his office “trampled on the constitutional rights of Hutchins.”

(RELATED: New Police Bodycam Video Shows Alec Baldwin’s Reaction Moments After Halyna Hutchins Was Shot) Panish expressed concern about the impact that the release of the video will have on the Hutchins family, and spoke specifically about the lasting effects this could have on Hutchins’ 9-year-old son, Andros, according to TMZ. “We fear, for example, that this shocking footage of Andros’ mother dying may be material used by bullies to emotionally abuse him in the future,” said Panish in an email to Mendoza, according to TMZ.

“We demand that your office respect Matthew, Halyna and Andros Hutchins’ constitutional rights of dignity, privacy, respect and fairness going forward. We also demand that your office take down the video footage of Halyna Hutchins dying on the church floor,” said Panish, according to TMZ. “While the damage of publishing that video is irreparable, taking down the video will end your office’s complicity in causing future harm.”

Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust” on Oct. 21, 2021, when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin allegedly discharged, according to Time.