Superstar Model Hailey Bieber Reveals Shocking Health Scare

Hailey Baldwin Bieber has spoken out about “a very scary incident” that happened March 10, revealing that she had a hole in her heart that required medical intervention.

After suffering stroke-like symptoms and being rushed to the hospital, Bieber underwent a series of tests and doctors discovered she had a patent foramen ovale, commonly referred to as a PFO, she said in a video posted to YouTube.

“I had a blood clot that traveled into my heart and, instead of what typically happens if you have a small blood clot is that your heart will filter the blood clot to your lungs and your lungs will absorb it because the lungs are so big and can handle it,” she said in the video. “What happened with me is my blood clot actually escaped through the flap, or the hole in my heart, and it traveled to my brain, and that is why I suffered a TIA [transient ischemic attack].”

Describing the March 10 incident, Bieber said, “I felt this really weird sensation that kind of like traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my fingertips, and it made my fingertips feel really numb and weird.” She went on to describe the strange sensations she was feeling, and told fans, “I couldn’t speak, the right side of my face started drooping. I couldn’t get a sentence out,” she said in the video. “I thought I was having a stroke, like a full-blown stroke.”

According to Bieber, once medics arrived, they began asking her simple questions and she knew the answers but wasn’t able to communicate them. “It was like my tongue and my mouth just could not form the sentences and the responses. So, obviously that was really, really scary,” she said.

Bieber said that doctors performed multiple tests but could not conclude what had caused the clot. She was discharged the next day, she said. Doctors chalked up her medical condition to being the result of a combination of elements that created “the perfect storm,” including having a history of migraines and recently starting to take the birth control pill, as well as having traveled a long distance to Paris in a short period of time, and recently testing positive for COVID, she said in the video. (RELATED: Kirk Herbstreit Announces He’ll Miss The NFL Draft Because Of A Blood Clot)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Bieber said she continued to press for answers and after undergoing a trans cranial doppler test, it was revealed she had a grade-5 PFO, which is the “highest grade that you can have.”

Bieber has since undergone a procedure called a “PFO Closure.” She said she continues to take blood thinner and aspirin daily, but now that this ordeal is over, Bieber said she feels “so much relief” and described her medical scare as being “life-altering” and “scary.”