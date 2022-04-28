Sen. Cotton Calls Video Of Biden Trying To Pronounce Kleptocracy ‘Alarming’

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton called President Joe Biden’s several attempts at pronouncing “kleptocracy” “alarming” Thursday.

“Enhance our underlying effort to accommodate the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their, take their, their ill begotten gains, huh, we’re going to accommodate them. We’re going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes and other ill begotten gains, of Putin’s kleptocra-kkkkkk, yeah,” Biden said, closing his eyes as he attempted to say the word.

Biden then opened his eyes, looked to the side and said “kleptocracy.”

“The klep… the guys who are the kleptocracies,” he continued before appearing to laugh. “But these are bad guys.”

Cotton replied to Biden’s attempt with one word: “alarming.”

Biden was delivering remarks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, asking Congress to pass an additional $33 billion for additional arms and economic assistance to Ukraine, as well as additional humanitarian assistance to countries impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. (RELATED: ‘His Legs Were Gone’: Canadian Sniper Wali Describes Worst Day Of Fighting In Ukraine)

“We’ve almost exhausted what we call the fancy phrase, the draw-down authority, Congress authorized Ukraine in a bipartisan spending bill last month. Basically, we are out of money,” Biden said.

“That’s why today, in order to sustain Ukraine as it continues to fight, I’m sending Congress a supplemental budget request,” he added.