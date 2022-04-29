Attorney General Files Product-Based Lawsuit Against Family Dollar

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday that she filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar and its parent co., Dollar Tree, for allegedly selling “hazardous” products to consumers.

The Family Dollar store located in West Memphis, Arkansas, was reportedly accused of selling products, including food and over-the-counter medications, while knowing that they could be potentially hazardous to consumers, according to the lawsuit. (RELATED: Famous Cereal Brand Is Under Investigation After Complaints Of Diarrhea, Vomiting And More)

Today, I am announcing a lawsuit against @myfamilydollar (and parent co. @DollarTree) for violating AR law when they knowingly endangered consumers by storing & distributing food, medicine & other goods in a rat-infested West Memphis distribution facility. — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) April 28, 2022

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) inspected the West Memphis store multiple times in 2021, including on March 3 when inspectors reportedly found signs of a rodent infestation such as feces and nests where human food and pet food were being stored. Inspectors also noted on April 2 that staff members were aware of the infestation, but had not taken effective measures to prevent it, the lawsuit read.

Robert Bradford, a former Family Dollar employee reportedly posted pictures and videos on his Facebook page which showed rats everywhere inside the warehouse in early January 2022. Bradford claimed that he was fired because of the videos and pictures, according to the lawsuit.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a separate investigation on Jan. 11, 2022, and the West Memphis store stopped distribution of products days after the FDA started their investigation. The FDA finished their investigation on February 11 and gave a 21-page report stating in detail how significant the infestation was, including four dead rats, rodent urine and feces, the lawsuit stated.

The FDA issued a safety alert to the public stating that products purchased from the Family Dollar in West Memphis should be disposed of due to the rat infestation because they could possibly be harmful. The Family Dollar co. also issued a recall on their products, the lawsuit read.