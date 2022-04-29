Alec Baldwin Calls For Gun Control In Viral Instagram Post

Alec Baldwin has decided it’s a good idea for him to weigh in on the Second Amendment in America.

Baldwin has been accused of allegedly shooting and killing Halyna Hutchins in a tragic event while filming the movie “Rust.” The weapon the actor was holding was loaded with live ammo and the subsequent shot killed the young woman.

Despite the fact you’d think he would never want to publicly discuss weapons given the situation he’s in, it turns out he doesn’t mind calling for gun control for other people!

In a Friday morning Instagram post, Baldwin wrote, “The very childhoods of our kids interrupted by this insanity. We regulate many things in this country in the interest of public health and safety. Drugs, cars, professional licenses, etc. We need gun control reform. Now.”

You can see the full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

It is amazing how tone-deaf Baldwin is and how he apparently lacks any self-awareness. Nobody thinks the killing of Hutchins was done on purpose.

It was clearly a horrific accident, and her family deserves answers. Despite the fact it was a tragic accident doesn’t mean that Baldwin should start spouting off about how the country needs gun control.

REPORT: Alec Baldwin Says ‘Rust’ Contract Makes Him Untouchable, Hints Victim Was Also Responsible For Shooting https://t.co/12J8ogaHAK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 14, 2022

No matter your thoughts on the issue (I’m very pro-2A), I think all rational people can agree the pro-gun control movement doesn’t want Alec Baldwin as its spokesman.

In fact, I can’t think of a worse person to do the job. When you’ve allegedly shot and killed a woman, you should probably never lecture law-abiding citizens about needing “gun control reform.”

Let us know in the comments what you think about Baldwin’s comment on Instagram!