‘American Idol’ Winner Turns Himself In After Warrant Issued For His Arrest

“American Idol “winner Laine Hardy turned himself into the Louisiana State University Police Department on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest April 28.

Hardy took to social media on April 28 indicating the charges against him were of a “sensitive nature,” and declared his willingness to cooperate with police, according to his Twitter account. It is reported that he is under investigation for allegedly leaving a listening device in the residence of a female, with the intention of monitoring her conversations, according to WAFB-TV.

Hardy has since been transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for booking, the outlet reported.

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has a warrant issued for his arrest … but the allegations remain a mystery. https://t.co/4mYeuGVJmN — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2022

“Due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward,” Hardy said on Twitter.

“I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,” he wrote. (RELATED: Katy Perry Has A Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘American Idol’)

Officials with the Louisiana State University Police Dept. have confirmed there is currently an active investigation against Hardy, but have not released any further details surrounding this matter, according to WAFB-TV.

Hardy was the American Idol Season 17 winner and has amassed a huge fan following since his rise to fame on the reality television show.