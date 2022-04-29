Biden Taps Donor With CCP Ties To Represent US Business In Asia

President Joe Biden tapped a Democrat donor with ties to the Chinese government to represent U.S. business interests in Asia on Wednesday.

Biden selected Dominic Ng, chairman of East West Bank, to represent U.S. business interests on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s Business Advisory Council, according to a State Department bulletin. Ng is also the former chairman of the Chinese-American activist group the Committee of 100, the State Department announcement notes, who Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping characterized as a “friendly group” during a 2015 speech in Seattle.

Ng also donated $100,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, as well as $35,000 to the Democratic National Committee in 2020, federal election records show. The Washington Free Beacon first reported on Ng’s donations and CCP ties.

According to a Committee of 100 announcement, while Ng was chairman of the Committee of 100 he met with Tung Chee-hwa, a figure who the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, CIA Director William Burns and many others identify as a figure central to China’s propaganda and espionage efforts.

“Ng met with C100 supporter, C.H. Tung, Chairman of the China-U.S. Exchange Foundation. Tung has worked closely with the Committee and praised its U.S.-China Public Perceptions Opinion Survey for its breadth and impact,” the Committee of 100 announcement reads. (RELATED: China Bans Its Own National Anthem As Anger Over Lockdowns Rises)

Tung’s China-U.S. Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) is registered as a foreign principal under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which is a policy requiring the disclosure of ties to foreign entities.

In March 2016, the Committee of 100 “hosted an invite-only breakfast at the U.S. Capitol building” promoting China’s Belt and Road Initiative in partnership with CUSEF, according to a Committee of 100 announcement.

The Committee of 100 was reportedly identified as having ties to the United Front Work Department (UFWD) in a 2020 Newsweek investigation. The UFWD is a key CCP espionage and propaganda organ, which operates by “the use or threat of physical violence, theft and release of private information, espionage, sabotage, or malicious interference in domestic political affairs, academic freedom, personal privacy, or business activity,” according to a 2020 State Department press statement.

Multiple Committee of 100 members have direct ties to the CCP, such as Hong Kong billionaire Ronnie Chan, who is also a governing board member of CUSEF. Alongside Tung, Hong Kong’s Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs awarded Chan the inaugural “Friends of Diplomacy” award in 2019 for his contributions to China’s “national interest.”

Ng did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. (RELATED: Chinese Military Stalks US Destroyer In Taiwan Strait)

