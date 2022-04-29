ANALYSIS: Democrats Are Slipping With Their Most Important Demographic

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is tanking among the Democrats’ most important demographic, black voters, according to a recent poll.

A Gallup poll published April 14 found that Biden’s approval rating had slipped 20 percentage points with adult black voters compared to the start of his presidency. His approval with the demographic stands at a mere 67%, compared to 87% in January-March of 2021. Former President Barack Obama received high approval from black voters during his entire presidency, never dropping below an average of a 80% approval rating, according to Gallup.