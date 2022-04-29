Dozens Of Alleged Migrants Found Inside Box Truck

Dozens of alleged migrants were found inside a box truck in Laredo, Texas.

KGNS reports that Laredo police stopped the vehicle shortly before noon by Village Blvd and the I-35 freeway in the north side of the city.

Eyewitness accounts claim that the people inside were part of an attempted human smuggling operation.

In early April, another incident regarding an alleged human smuggling operation took place in Laredo, where Texas DPS & border patrol rushed to save a supposed migrant trapped in a burning vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections data shows that the 2022 fiscal year has reported 1,016,749 encounters of illegal migrants, with numbers consistently increasing every month. Concerns have been raised that 2022 will surpass the 2021 fiscal year, which saw an all-time high in encounters with illegal migrants.

Concerns have also been raised about the removal of Title 42. Team Brownsville, an NGO located in Brownsville, Texas, told the Daily Caller they are concerned about being overwhelmed by increased migrant encounters following the repeal of Title 42. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: South Texas NGO Says It’s Concerned About Overwhelming Migrant Encounters Following Title 42 Removal)

