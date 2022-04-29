Elon Musk Trolls AOC For Whining About Twitter Buyout

Elon Musk trolled Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez via Twitter on Friday for complaining about his recent buyout of the platform.

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” Musk replied.

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Musk apparently mocked Ocasio-Cortez’s previous claim that Republicans criticized her due to their “deranged sexual frustrations.” She also suggested they should seek “therapy” in late December after she was spotted vacationing in Florida as COVID-19 cases were rising in her own state.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she said. “Ya creepy weirdos.”

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general,” she continued. “These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Indicates His Political Views Haven’t Changed, Liberals Have Just Gone Way Too Far To The Left)

Her comments were in response to former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes criticizing the New York representative for escaping her own COVID-19 restrictions and poked fun at her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, for his “gross pale male feet” sticking out of his “hideous sandals.”

Left-leaning political figures and commentators have claimed Musk’s $43.4 billion purchase of Twitter will allow hateful speech, racist attacks and white nationalism back onto the platform. MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed the Tesla CEO wants to permit supporters of former President Donald Trump and “Nazis” to “harass” and “attack people.” Author and civil rights activist Shaun King similarly claimed that Musk’s takeover was about “white power.”

“Elon Musk, I guess he misses the old South Africa in the ’80s, he wants that back,” Reid said on Tuesday’s “The ReidOut.”

“At its root, [Elon Musk] wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs right. It’s about white power. The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist. He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech,” King wrote on Twitter.

Musk criticized the far left in a Friday tweet after receiving constant backlash for vowing to foster free speech on the platform.

“The far left hates everyone, themselves included!” Musk said. “I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love.”