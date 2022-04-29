Guns Found In A$AP Rocky’s Home Check Out, But Video Of The Alleged Shooting Has Surfaced

The LAPD confirmed the multiple firearms found in A$AP Rocky’s house on April 20 were registered and legally purchased, but the police now have a video recording of the shooting from November 2021, which they are investigating.

A$AP Rocky has been named in a November 2021 shooting which resulted in injuries to another man, according to TMZ. Upon returning from vacation with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, on April 20, he was promptly arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, while police used a battering ram to gain access to the contents of his home. In spite of being cleared of firearms offenses, the contents of the newly surfaced shooting video remain in question and could potentially identify A$AP Rocky’s alleged involvement in this crime, the outlet reported.

The guns found at A$AP’s home did not match the gun used in the November shooting, but LAPD sources say they have video of the shooting in their possession. https://t.co/TWdzCzqveP — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2022

A$AP Rocky is being accused of discharging a weapon that allegedly grazed the hand of another man during an altercation in the street last year, but to date, police have not been able to secure the physical evidence needed to push through with this case, according to TMZ. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Reportedly Arrested At LAX Airport After Vacationing With Pregnant Girlfriend Rihanna)

During their initial investigation of the alleged crime scene, police located numerous shell casings, giving them a clear picture of the type of firearm they are seeking in connection with this case. The weapons located within A$AP Rocky’s home were immediately deemed not to be a match. Police left them at the artist’s home without ever transporting the firearms to the station, according to TMZ.

The focus has now been shifted to the video that is currently being reviewed by police.

The contents and clarity of this newly surfaced video of the shooting have yet to be revealed but may prove to be the pivotal breakthrough for this case, the outlet reported. Police have not indicated the source of the video footage, but it is presumed to be a surveillance video, according to TMZ.