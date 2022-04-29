‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Reads Jokes Mocking Conservatives

“The View” co-host Joy Behar received a slow response from the audience as she read three jokes mocking conservatives during a Friday episode.

Behar’s first joke referenced circulated photographs obtained by Politico of Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn wearing lingerie on a cruise prior to running for Congress. Cawthorn criticized the left for posting the “goofy vacation photos” in an alleged attempt to “hurt” him.

“Madison Cawthron wanted to be here, but there was a sale at Victoria’s Secret,” she read. She then turned over to a relatively silent audience.

“No?” she responded, finally getting people to laugh.

“Maybe Madison Cawthorn wanted to be here but he got stopped at the airport trying to bring in a gun for the third time,” co-host Ana Navarro said. The North Carolina representative was allegedly cited at the airport for carrying a 9mm handgun at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Melts Down Over DeSantis Revoking Disney’s Special Privileges)

Behar then transitioned to her second joke, which read “Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to attend tonight, but her tinfoil hat kept setting off the metal detectors,” she said, receiving some reaction.

“America is facing some dark times, but not as dark as Tucker Carlson’s testicles,” she then read.

In a Fox News special, Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson pointed to the decline in testosterone levels in men in his documentary “End of Men.” The documentary raised the idea of “testicle tanning” as a possible treatment.