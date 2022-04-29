‘They Believe You’re A Traitor’: Ken Buck Delivers A Fiery Message From His District Straight To Mayorkas’ Face

Republican Colorado Rep. Ken Buck told Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas his constituents believe he is a “traitor” and is deliberately trying to hurt the U.S., during a tense exchange Thursday.

Mayorkas was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee when Buck said several of his constituents wanted Mayorkas impeached for inaction at the southern border.

“Many of my constituents have asked whether you will be impeached when Republicans gain control next year,” Buck said. “They don’t believe that you’ve committed a high crime, and they don’t believe you’ve committed a misdemeanor. My constituents want you impeached because they believe you’ve committed treason. They believe you’re a traitor. They compare you to Benedict Arnold.”

“Secretary Mayorkas, I was at an event this past weekend, and a lady approached me and asked me if you felt any shame for what you’ve done to this country. My question for you, Secretary Mayorkas, is very simple. Would you please answer that lady’s question? Are you ashamed for what you’ve done to this country?”

🔥🔥🔥 Buck: Sec. Mayorkas are you ashamed for what you have done to this country? Sec. Mayorkas refuses to answer the question. pic.twitter.com/gsWSlMKjpr — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 28, 2022

Mayorkas called Buck’s comment “profoundly offensive.” (RELATED: ‘This Is A Mobile Morgue’: Chip Roy Rips Into Secretary Mayorkas, Biden Administration’s Immigration Policy)

“Congressman, I have so much to say in response to what you have just said. It is so profoundly offensive on so many different levels, in so many different regards. I won’t ask you for an apology.”

“Don’t,” Buck shot back.

“I won’t,” Mayorkas continued. “Let me share with you quite succinctly: I am incredibly proud of my service to this country. It is more than 20 years of service in the civilian corps, as a federal prosecutor and as a member of the Department of Homeland Security.”

Buck also said his constituents believe Mayorkas is “intentionally” acting in bad faith with his handling of the border crisis.

Mayorkas has testified earlier in the week the Biden Administration has “effectively managed” the crisis but acknowledged the administration expects “migration levels to increase” once Title 42 is lifted.

Mayorkas announced the DHS’ plan to address the crisis and impending surge, which includes increasing personnel and transportation resources, medical support and facilities, enhancing processing efficiency, targeting drug smugglers and deterring illegal migration.

Mayorkas is facing a possible impeachment by Republicans.