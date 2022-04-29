Kliff Kingsbury Says Kyler Murray Is The ‘Future’ Of The Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are fully committed to Kyler Murray as the face of the franchise.

There has been a ton of chatter about whether or not Murray will remain with the Cardinals as the two sides try to decide on a contract extension, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury made it clear the dual-threat star isn’t going anywhere. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cardinals Coach Makes Major Comments About Kyler Murray’s Future. Is It What Fans Want To Hear? https://t.co/rWEoyi2MNB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 3, 2022

During an interview with Pat McAfee during the first round of the NFL draft, Kingsbury said Murray is the “future” of the team at QB. You can watch his full comments below.

At this point, it definitely seems like all signs are pointing towards Murray staying with the team long term. Yes, it’s been a bumpy road, but the Cardinals continue to double down that he’s not going anywhere.

The team picked up his fifth-year option, and that means he’s not going anywhere for at least two seasons.

The #AZCardinals have picked up the 5th year option on QB Kyler Murray, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2022

To be clear, picking up the option was nothing more than an easy decision to buy time for a longer runway for extension talk, but it’s crystal clear the Cardinals want him to stick around.

Now, does Murray want to stick around? For the right price, I’m sure he does. He just wants his money and he’s going to need a lot of it!

So, if you’re a fan of the Cardinals, you can breathe easy. Murray isn’t going anywhere.