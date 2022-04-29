EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Elise Stefanik Makes Major Primary Endorsement

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is endorsing Allan Fung in his bid for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Allan Fung has a proven record of getting results for the people of Rhode Island. His problem solving skills are much needed in Washington,” Stefanik, who is the Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: ‘Long Overdue’: Rep. Elise Stefanik Confirms Investigation Of FBI’s Role In Deadly Limo Crash)

“Allan has put RI-02 on the map for Republicans, and it is because of strong candidates like Allan that we are going to flip swing districts across the country and earn a historic majority this November,” she said. “I am proud to fully endorse his campaign for Congress.”

Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin, who currently represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District, has held the seat since 2001. He announced in January he will be retiring and is one of 30 House Democrats so far who will not seek reelection.

Fung officially launched his congressional bid on Tuesday. He had planned to run for State Treasurer, but switched after Langevin announced his retirement, the Boston Globe reported. (RELATED: Rhode Island Democrat Pushes Bill That Would Double Income Tax For Those Who Don’t Comply With Vaccine Mandate)

“I am honored by Chairwoman Stefanik’s support,” Fung said in a statement provided to the DCNF.

It’s finally here! Join my family and I as we formally launch my campaign for Congress – THIS Tuesday the 26th at Varnum Armory in East Greenwich! Doors open at 3:30, event starts at 4pm. Your friendship & support means the world to me… See you there! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PJXIMAPq3H — Mayor Allan Fung (@AllanFungRI) April 21, 2022

“I look forward to working alongside her to take back the House and help get our economy going again,” he said. (RELATED: Elise Stefanik, Once An Ally Of Liz Cheney, Speaks Out About The Wyoming Congresswoman)

Fung, who was the first Asian American mayor in Rhode Island history, “led Cranston to its highest bond rating in over two decades, increased business development by over $110 million and added over 4700 new jobs during his tenure,” according to his campaign website.

Fung will face Robert Lancia, who previously represented the 16th District in Rhode Island’s House of Representatives, in the primary. There are currently seven Democratic candidates also running, including Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Cameron Moquin, and David Segal.

