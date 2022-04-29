The Titans Trade A.J. Brown To the Eagles, The Receiver Gets A New Contract Worth Up To $100 Million

A.J. Brown’s time with the Tennessee Titans is officially over.

During the first round of the draft Thursday night, the talented receiver was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in return for the 18th pick and a third rounder, according to Dianna Russini. The Titans used the pick to select Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking News: The Titans are trading WR AJ Brown to the Eagles in exchange for Philadelphia’s 18th overall pick and another third-round pick, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 29, 2022

Not only did the Eagles trade for A.J. Brown, but they also handed him a fat new contract. His new deal is worth up to $100 million over four years, and he gets $57 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Eagles are trading for #Titans WR AJ Brown. Tennessee gets the No. 18 pick and more. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

You can always count on a few big trades going down during the draft, and this one sent shockwaves through the NFL. Whenever a guy with talent like Brown gets moved, it’s a big deal.

The Eagles have a star receiver for Jalen Hurts and the Titans added a couple picks. All things considered, it looks like a win for everyone involved.

Welcome to life in the NFL! Things can change very quickly and this trade is certainly the first of many we’ll see before the season gets underway.