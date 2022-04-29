Will Smith And His Wife Reveal They’re ‘Committing To Therapy’ In An Effort To Salvage Their Marriage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are “committing to therapy,” after the couple’s widely documented marital issues were exacerbated by Smith’s behavior toward Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Smith’s relationship issues have long been present in the headlines, with news of Jada’s “entanglement” with August Alsina, details of their separation, and the announcement of their open marriage quickly becoming topics of media scrutiny, after their candid discussions on “Red Table Talk.”

Will and Jada have publicly poked fun at their own marital fails, at one point mimicking Will Smith’s “Bad Boys” motto, at and declaring they’re in a “Bad Marriage for life,” according to NBC News. They are now reportedly taking their marriage seriously and are allegedly seeking professional assistance from a therapist, according to a source that opened up to US Magazine. The Smiths are “committing to therapy together and trying to salvage the best of a pretty horrible situation,” the outlet reported.

Will and Jada have kept a low-profile since Oscars incident. Jada broke her silence April 20 to reveal her family is in a state of “deep healing” and that their “discoveries” would eventually be shared with the public on her platform, “Red Table Talk,” according to a video released by Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: Chris Rock Finally Speaks Out About Will Smith’s Slap)

Jada and Will Smith’s marital flaws have been openly discussed, but Will’s actions on March 27 proved to fans that he was still willing to go to extreme lengths to defend his wife. Shortly after Chris Rock took the stage to host the 94th annual Academy Awards, he made a joke about Jada’s hair, prompting Will to storm the stage where he proceeded to slap Rock in the face, according to a video released by Entertainment Tonight. Smith proceeded to scream “keep my wife’s name out your mouth!” repeatedly from his seat, as seen in the video.

The shocking incident led to a ban restricting Will Smith from attending any events associated with The Academy for 10 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.