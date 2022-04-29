Woman Involved In Alleged Kidnapping Of 3-Month-Old Was ‘Obsessed’ With Him

A woman who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a three-month-old baby boy from California was “obsessed” with the child, ABC 7 News reported Thursday.

Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Brandon Cuellar Monday, formed a relationship with the baby’s grandmother after they met at church, Cuellar’s family said, according to ABC 7 News. As a result, Ramirez, 43, “quickly became obsessed” with the child, the outlet reported. Ramirez convinced Cuellar’s grandmother to go on a shopping trip to Walmart to buy food and baby supplies on the day of the alleged kidnapping.

Cuellar was kidnapped from his grandmother’s apartment while she was unloading groceries, ABC 30 reported. Police released a video of the alleged kidnapping in which a man walked down the street holding a baby carrier with Cuellar believed to be inside, the outlet reported.

Cuellar was located at 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday following a joint search between the San Jose Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Cuellar’s mother was reportedly at work at the time of the alleged kidnapping, while his father is currently incarcerated. The child appeared to be unharmed when he was found by police, according to KTVU.

The San Jose Police Department released the names of the three suspects who were believed to have kidnapped Cuellar during a press conference Wednesday, according to ABC 7 News. In addition to Ramirez, Jose Roman Portillo, 28, and Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, were charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction, and home invasion, police said.

On Friday, police shared that Sandoval had been released from custody and would not face charges in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Cuellar, ABC 7 News reported.

“Details regarding Sandoval’s involvement with this case have come to light and he will not be facing charges at this time,” police said in a statement via Twitter, the outlet reported.

** Kidnapping Update ** This is still an on going investigation. Suspect Baldomeo Sandoval will be released from custody today. Details regarding Sandoval’s involvement with this case have come to light and he will not be facing charges at this time. pic.twitter.com/kecCh0WIR7 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 28, 2022

Meanwhile Ramirez and Portillo are still facing charges and are being held in jail without bail, according to the outlet.