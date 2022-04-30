California Man Barricades Street To Stop Crime Due To ‘City’s Dereliction Of Duty’

A private citizen in Sacramento, California reportedly barricaded a public street in an attempt to stop the disorder and crime plaguing the area where he owns property.

“The city’s dereliction of duty has just come to a boiling point and I’m really just begging for help,” property owner Rich Eaton said, according to Fox 40. “We’re past this being a homeless issue. This is straight crime.”

“It was like walking through a working meth lab to get to work,” claimed a local employee, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Sacramento Mass Shooting Suspect Was Released From Prison Years Early By California Prop 57)

The area was allegedly home to prostitution, homelessness, regular car burglaries and illegally parked trailers.

Eaton, who has been complaining about this situation for at least a year, claims he contacted the police and Mayor’s office to do something about the lawlessness but received no response.

“I let them know, ‘Hey, the game is over. We’re taking back our street,” Eaton said in defense of blocking the street.

“I paid some homeless people some money so they would leave. I fed them; I took care of them and helped them and when Railroad Drive was cleared. I put up barriers,” Eaton said.

Finally, the city responded to the situation…to warn Eaton to stop blocking the street, Fox 40 reported.

He is now suing the City of Sacramento.

This incident comes three years after Democratic Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg claimed he was working on “bold approaches” to tackle homelessness.