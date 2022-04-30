Chicago Man Turns Himself In After Allegedly Shooting Wife

A Chicago man turned himself in to police Wednesday after allegedly killing his wife in a Target parking lot earlier the same day.

Alphonso Hamilton, 50, shot his wife Jennifer Hamilton, 47, multiple times before fleeing, according to Fox News. Jennifer Hamilton was standing in the Brickyard Mall parking lot around 9:29 a.m. when her husband allegedly approached and opened fire, Fox 32 of Chicago reported. Jennifer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Fox 32 of Chicago.

Prosecutors: Alphonso Hamilton shot, killed wife in Brickyard Mall parking lot after asking if she was seeing anybody https://t.co/1W6fAC03Ky pic.twitter.com/4WGkhK41jh — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) April 30, 2022

Alphonso Hamilton allegedly called his mother afterward, and she urged him to turn himself in to the police, according to ABC7 of Chicago. He arrived at Schiller Park police station about 15 minutes after the attack and admitted to shooting his wife after questioning her about having an affair, ABC7 of Chicago reported.

Police arrested and charged Hamilton with felony murder, Fox News reported.

The shooting comes a little over a week after Jennifer Hamilton was granted an emergency restraining order against her husband following an alleged domestic violence incident, ABC 7 of Chicago reported.

Alphonso Hamilton was convicted on domestic assault charges three times between 2001-2003, according to ABC7 of Chicago.

Community members have since spoken out about domestic violence following the attack.

“Domestic violence is something that’s plaguing our city, plaguing our community, and we’ve been silent for way too long,” said Chicago Alderman Gilbert Villegas. (RELATED: Chicago Crime Spike Forces Rich People To Hire Private Police).

“It’s tragic because there were clues and hints that this violence was occurring, and people were quiet and silent on it, and I think that it’s important that when these incidents occur, that people stand up, neighbors stand up. Call it out, so that way we don’t find ourselves in a position where we have – in this case here – a woman that was shot and killed. This could have been prevented,” Villegas said.

A judge ordered Alphonso Hamilton to be held without bail, and he is set to appear in court next month, ABC7 of Chicago reported.