Viral Video Allegedly Shows A Ukrainian Drone Strike On A Russian Tank

Another wild video has surfaced from the war in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Ukrainian drone hit a Russian tank with a bomb, and I can promise that you don't want to miss this one.

Fire it up below.

Video from Ukraine’s 59th Motorized Brigade showing a UAV dropping munitions on a Russian tank.https://t.co/Mso3LVctUA pic.twitter.com/sGFIlZnrkE — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 27, 2022

Once again, we have another wild video out of the war in Ukraine, and it’s just the latest example of Ukrainians refusing to go down without a fight against Russia.

Ever since the war started in February, we’ve seen a ton of videos of the Ukrainians fighting like absolute hell against Putin’s forces, and they don’t show any signs of slowing down.

It also goes to show that if you invade a country, you better be damn ready to take heavy casualties and potentially get bogged down with heavy fighting.

That’s exactly what has happened to the Russians. Yes, they’ve taken some ground, but Putin’s forces have also had to pay a very high price along the way.

We’ll make sure to keep tracking everything, and make sure to check back for the latest war videos as we have them!