Joe Biden Partied With Celebrities Saturday And Laughed And Clapped At Jokes About How Normal People Can’t Pay Their Bills

President Joe Biden spent Saturday night partying it up with celebrities and laughing at jokes about rising inflation during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Host of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah gave a nearly 30-minute speech, poking fun at politicians and corporate media. Noah took a moment to joke about rising inflation as well, drawing a hearty laugh and a round of applause from Biden.

“Ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up,” Noah joked. “Gas is up, rent is up, food is up!” (RELATED: ‘Most Distinguished Super Spreader’: Trevor Noah Rips Corporate Media, Biden As He Mocks Hypocrisy Of COVID Rules)

Inflation soared 8.5% over the last 12 months, the fastest pace since December 1981. The Consumer Price Index increased 1.2% between February and March, the fastest month-over-month figure since 2005, according to the Labor Department. The Biden Administration has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for inflation while also calling it “transitory.”

Noah poked fun at Biden several times throughout the speech, alluding to the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal as well as highlighting concerns that Biden may not win the 2024 presidential election.

“This is the golden area of conspiracy theories, whether it’s the right wing believing Trump can still win the 2020 election, or the left believing Joe Biden can still win the 2024 election.”

“Thank you so much for having me. I appreciate you,” Noah said as he finished his speech. “Please be careful leaving tonight. We all know this administration doesn’t handle evacuations well.”