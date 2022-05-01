REPORT: Matt Corral Fell In The Draft Because Of Issues With Alcohol And ‘Unreliable Behavior’ Off The Field

Matt Corral reportedly slid deep in the draft because of issues off the field.

The former Ole Miss superstar quarterback was drafted in the third round by the Carolina Panthers, despite being viewed as a first-round talent by many experts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the Panthers selecting Corral, Ian Rapoport reported that issues with alcohol, “unreliable behavior” off the field and more were red flags for teams.

From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Panthers traded back into the third round and took #OleMiss QB Matt Corral. They viewed his film as the best of all the QBs. But there was a lot more to sort through. pic.twitter.com/GfJdA3z3Zg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

Look, at the end of the day, it’s on Corral to get his life figured out, and Rapoport didn’t go into detail at all about what the issues might have been.

Hopefully, any issues Corral might have had with alcohol are long in his past. If they weren’t, it’s hard to believe he would have been picked at all.

NFL teams aren’t going to make a run at a guy if they don’t think he’s going to be focused.

With the No. 94 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Panthers select Matt Corral! 📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/Sa01M1MKAA — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2022

Furthermore, I’ve seen some people knocking this report from Rapoport, but this is the nature of the business. We’re talking about teams investing millions and millions of dollars into players.

They want to check all the boxes before committing to a guy. It makes sense.

Carolina Panthers are selecting Ole Miss QB Matt Corral with the 94th pick 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9gljIxJ8gF — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 30, 2022

Finally, as I’ve said many times before, I truly believe Corral is going to be the best QB in this class, and I don’t think it will be close when we look back in a decade. Let’s all hope he’s doing well, and I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL.