‘Most Distinguished Super Spreader’: Trevor Noah Rips Corporate Media, Biden As He Mocks Hypocrisy Of COVID Rules

Trevor Noah, comedian and host of “The Daily Show,” ripped mainstream media, and on occasion the Biden Administration, during Saturday night’s White House correspondents’ dinner.

“It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished super spreader event,” Noah said. The dinner had no mask mandate, and an estimated 2,600 guests were present, according to The Hill.

“Do you read any of your own newspapers? … What are you doing here? You guys spent the last two years telling everyone about the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large indoor gatherings,” Noah quipped. “Then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan, huh?”

Noah also took a shot at CNN, which just watched its subscription-based streaming service CNN+ go up in flames only weeks after launch.

“The great chef José Andrés is joining us tonight,” Noah said. “Whenever there’s a disaster anywhere in the world, Chef José is there. Which I guess is why he’s sitting at the CNN table tonight.” (RELATED:’Sh*t Like This Makes No Sense’: Trevor Noah Blasts NYC COVID Rules Over Kyrie Irving)

“Apparently Jeff [Zucker] got fired after he tried to keep his workplace relationship a secret, which is weird because if he really didn’t want anyone to know about it, he could’ve just made a show about it on CNN Plus,” Noah joked.

Noah also poked fun at President Joe Biden toward the end of his speech.

“This is the golden era of conspiracy theories, whether it’s the right wing believing Trump can still win the 2020 election, or the left believing Joe Biden can still win the 2024 election.”

Noah then praised the importance of journalists and said it is “amazing” that reporters have “the right to seek the truth and speak the truth, even if it makes people in power uncomfortable.”

“I stood here tonight and I made fun of the president of the United States, and I’m going to be fine,” Noah added before turning toward Biden.

“I’m going to be fine, right?” the comedian joked before closing out his speech.

“Thank you so much for having me. I appreciate you. Please be careful leaving tonight. We all know this administration doesn’t handle evacuations well.”