Ukraine Admits The Ghost Of Kyiv Is Fake Following Reports Of The Pilot’s Death

The Ghost of Kyiv isn’t real.

Rumors exploded following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that a legendary Ukrainian pilot known as the Ghost of Kyiv was in the sky smoking Putin’s forces. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rumors Circulate Of Ukrainian Pilot Known As ‘The Ghost Of Kyiv’ Smoking Russian Planes https://t.co/uI9pwRdl1n — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 20, 2022

Recently, the pilot was identified as Major Stepan Tarabalka, who was killed in combat in March. Well, it turns out the Ghost of Kyiv never existed.

REPORT: Ukrainian Pilot Known As The Ghost Of Kyiv Killed In Combat Against The Russians https://t.co/BbS4YDd8Nb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 30, 2022

The official Twitter account for Ukraine’s Air Force tweeted, “The information about the death of the The Ghost of #Kyiv is incorrect. The #GhostOfKyiv is alive, it embodies the collective spirit of the highly qualified pilots of the Tactical Aviation Brigade who are successfully defending #Kyiv and the region.”

Furthermore, Ukrainian officials explained, “Hero of Ukraine Stepan Tarabalka is NOT ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ and he did NOT shoot down 40 planes,” according to the New York Post.

The information about the death of the The Ghost of #Kyiv is incorrect. The #GhostOfKyiv is alive, it embodies the collective spirit of the highly qualified pilots of the Tactical Aviation Brigade who are successfully defending #Kyiv and the region. — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) May 1, 2022

As I’ve said many times, you have to be very careful with information that comes out of war zones, and this is the exact reason why.

The Ghost of Kyiv rumor caught fire before anyone really knew what happened. While there are certainly some very heroic Ukrainian pilots, the Ghost of Kyiv wasn’t true.

Again, be careful with what you hear during a war.

Is A Pilot Known As ‘The Ghost Of Kyiv’ Slaughtering Russian Targets? https://t.co/SWFKmn2Z8K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2022

Having said that, the Ghost of Kyiv not being real doesn’t mean the Ukrainians aren’t fighting like hell. They absolutely are and freedom-loving people around the world should stand against Putin’s aggression.