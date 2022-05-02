19 Starters On LSU’s 2019 National Title Team Have Been Drafted Into The NFL

One stat tells you everything you need to know about how dominant LSU’s football team was back in 2019.

The Tigers roared to a national title that season behind coach Ed Orgeron and quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow would later become the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and a total of two years later, almost every starter from the team has been drafted into the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the 2022 NFL draft, 19 of the 22 starters on the team (11 on each side of the ball) have been drafted into the NFL, according to Shea Dixon.

19 of the 22 players who started in #LSU’s National Championship game win in 2019 have now been drafted. Toss in kicker Cade York, the lone kicker drafted in school history, and the number goes to 20 starters. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) May 2, 2022

Not only were 19 starters drafted into the NFL, but several of them were taken very high, including Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Derek Stingley, who went third overall last Thursday.

While Coach O quickly burned out at LSU in the years that followed the national title run, there’s no question that his squad in 2019 was next-level talented.

They were stacked across the board with talent, and putting 19 of 22 starters in the NFL as drafted players is downright crazy.

That’s the kind of stat you might expect to see from a team led by Nick Saban. LSU did it and Coach O lost his job just a couple seasons later.

It really goes to show just how special 2019 was for LSU after Burrow and the Tigers caught lightning in a bottle.

Damn, this has me ready for college football to start!