‘Anti-Racism Fight Club’ Handbook Sent To Washington DC Elementary Schoolers, Parents

An elementary school in Washington, D.C. hosted an assembly on anti-racism for students and presented parents with a handbook on fighting racism, according to documents and emails obtained by the Daily Caller.

Janney Elementary School in Washington, D.C. held a virtual assembly with an anti-racist educator Nov. 30 for students, according to an email from Janney Elementary School’s principal. Doyin Richards, an educator who claims “racism is as American as apple pie and baseball,” taught elementary schoolers about racism and oppression.

Principal Danielle Singh emailed parents informing them that students in grades “Pre-K through third grade participated in the Anti-Racism Fight Club presentation with Doyin Richards.” Students obtained a “fist book” with information on combating racism at home.

One portion of the elementary “fist book” taught students “how to deal with racism from loved ones.”

“Even though they love you and are older than you, they can be wrong,” the handout reads.

Students learned that racial prejudice is present against both white and black students, though racial prejudice only harms black students.

“If a Black person says something mean to a white person, he has no power over him,” the “fist book” reads. “It’s as if white people walk around with an invisible force field because they hold all of the power in America.”

Richards offers other programming on so-called “anti-racism,” including a program titled, “Throat Punching Racism In Schools.” (RELATED: Teacher Reportedly Forced Mostly Wealthy Kids To Complete ‘White Privilege Self-Assessment’)

Richards charges between $10,000 to $15,000 for a virtual speaking fee, according to the Executive Speaker Bureau.

Janney Elementary School refused to answer questions on the “Anti-Racism Fight Club” series. When asked about the “Anti-Racism Fi…” the school’s secretary told the Daily Caller “no comment” and abruptly hung up. Principal Danielle Singh did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment either.

Parents of students at the elementary school received the adult version of the “Anti-Racism Fight Club” “fist book,” multiple sources confirmed to the Daily Caller. The “fist book” told parents that only white adults can be racist, and black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) “cannot be racist, because there is no construct in America where we hold power or influence.”

The handbook stated that white supremacy is infused in America and is often considered “normal, correct, valuable” and “American.” The instructions call on parents to raise “anti-racist children” to eradicate racism.

“In order to truly eradicate racism, it starts in the home by raising anti-racist children,” the adult “fist book” reads.

Solutions for parents include introducing children to diversity books, helping find their child a “BIPOC mentor,” and helping children make “BIPOC” friends. Other solutions included “fight[ing] to get cops out of school,” “empower[ing] students to get tough on racism,” and removing standardized testing from schools.