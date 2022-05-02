‘Liberals Proved Her Point’: Bill Burr Defends Gina Carano

Comedian Bill Burr again came to the defense of his former co-star, MMA fighter and actress Gina Carano, in a candid interview published Thursday.

Burr told the Hollywood Reporter (THR) that he “thought it was funny that the liberals proved her point,” before saying, “they just use outrage because they don’t like your politics.” His statements came after Burr was asked whether he thought Carano’s firing was a fair move on the part of Disney, THR reported.

“As someone who considers himself liberal, it’s disappointing to see the left become how the right used to be when they went after the Dixie Chicks after they criticized George W. Bush,” Burr continued in the interview, “There’s not a lot of people like that — most are just trying not to get in trouble — but there’s this small collection of lunatics — either on the right or the left, at any given moment — that cause hysteria. And now there’s so many [media outlets] that want eyeballs, they make money off advertising, that they give attention to these crazy fringe people.”

Carano and Burr worked together on the hit TV show “The Mandalorian” before Carano was fired following a social media outcry over her statements on Donald Trump, the 2020 election and Jewish people during the Holocaust. (RELATED: NBC Goes Viral For Highly Unfortunate Choice Of Words About ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner)

“The whole thing with Gina: You can’t chime in when the shit’s happening, because then you cause static for other people on the [show],” Burr noted to the outlet, “That somebody’s opinion — or their political beliefs — makes people try to destroy their ability to make a living, it’s f**king bizarre to me.” Burr further commented that there are “people who get paroled from prison every day who have done so much worse” than what people have said on their Twitter feeds eight years in the past, the outlet continued.

“You can have 20-year wars, you can create synthetic heroin, you can fucking poison the food supply. You can do all of that sh*t and it’s barely going to read. They did a study the other day that 85 percent of people have plastic in their body – horrifying. Who’s going to be held accountable for that? Nobody. But I could tell you five different topics that if I did jokes about, I would get more in trouble than the people who caused that,” Burr concluded.