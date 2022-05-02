Billie Eilish Rocks A Silky Corset To Met Gala 2022

Billie Eilish has officially strutted her stuff on the Met Gala red carpet, wearing a pale green, and cream-colored floor-length Gucci corset dress that oozes chic style.

Eilish made the best-dressed list with her jaw-dropping princess ball gown for the Met Gala 2021 and has come back once more with another show-stopping outfit. Eilish accented her corset and floral featured outfit with an edgy crystal-accented black choker, adding a texture of her badass image to the otherwise elegant, smooth flowing outfit, according to Elle.

Classy-goth came to life with Eilish’s unique Gucci number, as the “Bad Boy” artist turned heads on the red carpet. Making her outfit even more bold and eye-catching was her jet-black messy updo, and the sheer, embroidered sleeves that added femininity to the outfit. The sultry dress cascaded well beyond the floor and puddled at her feet, making this year’s look irresistible, and teasing the shoes she had hidden underneath. (RELATED: ‘Take A Breath’: Billie Eilish Stops Concert To Check On Fans’ Condition)

This is a far cry from the loose-fitting jeans and baggy sweatshirts that Eilish was known to rock on stage before developing a more diverse sense of fashion.

Eilish has replaced her signature bright green highlights and rocker t-shirt concert look with a more cutting-edge red carpet elegance, giving this year’s Met Gala outfit a more mature nod.