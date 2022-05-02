Delivery Man Allegedly Shot To Death By Customer Who Wanted More Duck Sauce

A 45-year-old Chinese-food delivery man was killed in Queens, New York Saturday night allegedly after an upset customer shot him off his scooter.

Great Wall employee Zhiwen Yan was shot in the chest while delivering food in Forest Hills, Queens at around 9:30 p.m, the New York Post reported. The 50-year-old suspect was known to many employees after harassing the restaurant since late last year, according to the Post.

“He left with [his] food but then came back and said, ‘It’s not enough.’ He came to the counter and wanted more food, more duck sauce,” said co-worker Soi Chung, recollecting the events that enraged the customer to New York Post. “The guy left the restaurant and later came back and threw the duck sauce, everything, all over the place. So the police came and took a report, but the guy was gone.”

Since the incident, the accused has allegedly lingered outside the restaurant, slashed the wheels of the manager’s car, and even pulled a gun on Great Wall employees in January, the New York Post reported. The intimidation allegedly stopped after the gun scare was reported to police, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Shot In Broad Daylight In NYC. Brother Of Victim Allegedly Suffers Heart Attack When Hearing Of Death)

After Yan finished his delivery in Forest Hill, the suspect reportedly approached him on foot, revolver in hand, and shot him once in the chest, according to ABC7. He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he was later declared dead, the outlet reported.

Following Yan’s death, members of the Queens community have left flowers and cards as memorials for the delivery driver.

Delivery Worker Zhiwen Yan, Memorial at Great Wall Restaurant . Another Memorial In The Vicinity Where The Tragic Killing Occurred . @fultonjxhou @CitizenApp pic.twitter.com/adalCAnvyV — Devin UN: QueensNewsNow (@NowQueens) May 2, 2022

“So many handwritten notes say ‘my friend.’ We’re told that was a catchphrase of Yan’s as he rode around Queens,” CBS News reporter Christina Fan tweeted.

Yan leaves behind his wife and three children according to a GoFundMe set up by the family.