DeSantis Supports Ban On Child Sex Change Operations In Florida

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would support banning child sex change operations in Florida in a Monday podcast interview on “The Truth With Lisa Boothe.”

DeSantis said it was unhealthy to let children permanently alter their bodies through operations such as mastectomies and castration, and that there appeared to be an organized effort to push children into these extreme forms of medical intervention. He said he would support a bill banning these procedures for children.

.@GovRonDeSantis: “I would ban the sex change…you can’t get a tattoo if you’re 12 years old. When they say gender-affirming care, what they mean a lot of times is…you’re castrating a young boy, you’re sterilizing a young girl…” Full interview: https://t.co/OBnBigUEBW pic.twitter.com/lpM4zcx9Tt — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) May 2, 2022

“Yeah, I would ban the sex change – the operations,” DeSantis told Boothe. “I think that it’s something that you can’t get a tattoo if you’re 12 years old. When they say gender-affirming care, what they mean a lot of times is you are really, you’re castrating a young boy, you’re sterilizing a young girl, you’re doing mastectomies for these very young girls.”

“It seems like there’s a concerted effort in society to push these kids in, to do some type of medical intervention, and in our judgement that’s not healthy,” he added.

DeSantis also pointed out that the majority of young people with gender dysphoria naturally grow out of it by the time they reach adulthood, making permanent operations inappropriate. (RELATED: Child Sex Change Treatments Are A Hill Some LGBT Activists Are Willing To Die On)

“For these young kids, 80% of the cases resolve themselves as they grow up. And so you’re doing things that are permanently altering them and then they’re not going to be able to reverse that,” he said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for kids at all.”

DeSantis signed legislation banning classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade March 28. He defended the new law in a public feud with Disney which ended with the company losing its special self-governing district and stepping back from politics.

DeSantis has also fought against transgender ideology in athletics, banning males from women’s sports in 2021 and declaring Emma Weyant the true winner of the Women’s NCAA 500-yard freestyle race March 22 after she lost to transgender athlete Lia Thomas.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.