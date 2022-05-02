Trump Suggests LeBron James Should Go Dominate The WNBA At Rally

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that LeBron James should change his gender and dominate the Women’s National Basketball Team (WNBA).

“I’ll say this to LeBron James, who I don’t like very much,” the former president said at a Greenwood, Nebraska, rally. “LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because, if you did, I’d love to have you on my basketball team.”

The former president previously envisioned James‘ performance on the court as transgender at a Turning Point Action rally. (RELATED: ‘RACIST Rants’: Trump Says LeBron ‘Should Focus On Basketball’ After Tweet About Police)

“Somebody said that if LeBron James ever decided to get the operation, how would he be on the court,” Trump said in July 2021. “I’ll be honest, though. Look, we all like to win. If I were a coach, I tell you, I wouldn’t be talking to too many women as we know women, I’d be getting some of these people that … they’re women.”

Biological men competing in women’s sports has become a hot-button issue in recent years and months. University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, won the 500 free event at the NCAA Women’s Championships by 1.75 seconds in March. Republican lawmakers in at least 15 states have passed legislation restricting women’s sports strictly for biologically females.

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed a bill intended to ban biological males from women’s sports. The state legislature later overrode the governor’s veto after 10 House lawmakers and 5 senators switched positions.