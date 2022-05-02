Draymond Green Gets Ejected Against The Grizzlies After Horrible Call

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green got ejected after a laughable call Sunday against the Grizzlies.

During the 117-116 win for the Warriors, Green was tossed after a tough foul on Brandon Clarke, but there’s no doubt the call was laughably bad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the moment the refs threw him out below.

Draymond Green was ejected for this flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/QPYnODEXt1 — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2022

There’s no doubt that’s a foul by Green on Clarke, but that’s not even close to the kind of foul you should have to commit if you’re going to get ejected.

That wasn’t nearly hard enough to warrant getting tossed. Yes, it was a foul and it was a tough foul. I’m not debating that, but an ejection goes way too far.

“You told me! You f*cking told me!” Draymond Green to Stephen Curry after the Warriors win despite his first-half ejection 🔥pic.twitter.com/ZGCHvCrJir — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 1, 2022

It’s stuff like this that makes people mock the NBA for being so soft. Back in the 1980s, you could maul guys at the rim without getting tossed.

Even today, the college game is incredibly physical, and that’s just not tolerated in the NBA. The fact you can’t give a guy a hard foul at the rim without getting tossed is a sign of where the NBA is at, and it’s not a good place!

“It’s not shocking that he did that. It’s something he’s done in the past.” – Brandon Clarke on Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/fXjmY5sXcS — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 1, 2022

Let us know in the comments if you agree with the ejection. Something tells me a lot of you will agree with me that it went way too far!