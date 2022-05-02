‘Rape Office’: Elon Musk Hammers NBC’s Many Scandals

NBC reporter Mehdi Hasan made some not-so-subtle comments calling Elon Musk a “petulant and not-so-bright billionaire” during a broadcast, to which Musk responded Monday accusing the network of building “Matt Lauer his rape office,” among other brilliant troll-like comments.

Grabien Founder Tom Elliott shared the clip of Hasan discussing Musk on NBC under the caption, “If [the “neo-Nazi faction” of the GOP expands in Nov.], we may look back on this .. as a pivotal moment, when a petulant & not-so-bright billionaire casually bought one of the most influential messaging machines & just handed it to the far-right.”

NBC’s @mehdirhasan on @elonmusk: “If [the “neo-Nazi faction” of the GOP expands in Nov.], we may look back on this .. as a pivotal moment, when a petulant & not-so-bright billionaire casually bought one of the most influential messaging machines & just handed it to the far-right” pic.twitter.com/bIpiIlFlwR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 2, 2022

Musk responded to the Tweet, saying, “NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis,” and then adding “Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people.” The response received almost 60,000 likes and more than 10,000 retweets in the first hour.

Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

The thread then turned to Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who’s trial for her crimes against children was largely ignored by the media, one Twitter user noted. “We heard more about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock than we heard about Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial,” one Twitter user wrote.

Musk responded by asking, “Where is their ‘client’ list? Shouldn’t at least one of them go down!?” (RELATED: REPORT: Elon Musk Breaks Up With Grimes, Who Is Now Dating Leaker Chelsea Manning)

Some users said that Musk had been photographed with Maxwell at a Vanity Fair party. Musk responded that Maxwell had “photobombed” him at the event, while another Twitter user pointed out that the real question was why Vanity Fair had invited Maxwell at all.

Elon doesn’t know Ghislaine Maxwell at all. She photobombed him once at a Vanity Fair party in 2014. Real question is why Vanity Fair invited her in the first place?! — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 2, 2022

Former Navy intel officer Jack Posobiec shared screenshots of Musk’s Twitter thread on his Instagram, adding in a few other Tweets from the billionaire under the caption “He has become unbannable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Posobiec (@jackmposobiec)

Since buying Twitter, Musk has become more outspoken than ever. On Friday, Musk trolled Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she said he had “an ego problem.” He also trolled former President Donald Trump’s social media platform “Truth Social” last week, saying that it should have been called “Trumpet.”