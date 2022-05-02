Fans Fight During Errol Spence Jr./Yordenis Ugas Boxing Match In Crazy Viral Video

Fans attending the Errol Spence Jr./Yordenis Ugas boxing match decided it was a good idea to trade punches.

In a viral video tweeted by @DallasTexasTV, fans attending the boxing bout back in April got into a huge brawl in the stands, and the video needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely shocking.

Spence/Ugas bonus footage pic.twitter.com/gcXku949Kq — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) April 30, 2022

I will never understand why idiots go to sporting events and end up in fights. How big of a loser do you need to be in order to get in fights during a sporting event?

Imagine buying tickets to a major boxing match and instead of just crushing beers with the boys, you start throwing punches on complete strangers?

It makes no sense!

Yet, we see people do it all the time! The only time we didn’t see brawls during sporting events was when the stands were empty because of the pandemic.

As soon as the fans came rolling back in, it didn’t take long at all for fans to start brawling again. If anything, it’s a sign we’re completely back to normal!

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions!